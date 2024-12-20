Homeland Security agent pleads not guilty to drug distribution conspiracy charge

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Department of Homeland Security agent who the FBI says conspired with another agent to sell an illicit drug known as “bath salts” has pleaded not guilty to a drug distribution conspiracy charge. A grand jury in Salt Lake City brought the criminal charge against Special Agent David Cole of the Homeland Security Investigations unit. The indictment alleges that he abused his position as a federal law enforcement agent to obtain and sell drugs for profit. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A U.S. magistrate judge scheduled his trial for the week of Feb. 24. The former agent’s co-conspirator has not been arrested or charged, the FBI said Friday.

