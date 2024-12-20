Germans mourn attack on Christmas market with no answers about why

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — Authorities in the German city of Magdeburg say at least two people were killed and dozens were injured after a car plowed into a busy Christmas market what officials called a deliberate attack. Authorities say an adult and toddler were killed in Friday’s violence. At least 60 other people were were injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously. Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested. Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister told reporters that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006. The car drove into the market at around 7 p.m., when it was busy with holiday shoppers looking forward to the weekend.

