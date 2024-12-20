A judge says Missouri’s GOP governor has the power to replace a Democratic county’s prosecutor

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that the state’s Republican governor and not a local Democratic official has the power to fill a vacancy in the prosecutor’s office for the state’s most populous county. A spokesperson said St. Louis County would appeal St. Louis Circuit Judge Brian May’s decision Friday. The judge sided with Gov. Mike Parson over St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Both Parson and Page argued that they had the authority to replace County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. He is a Democrat who is due to take his U.S. House seat next month for a St. Louis-area district.

