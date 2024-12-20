11 people, including Venezuelan gang members, facing potential charges in abduction, police say

DENVER (AP) — Police say 11 people, including some members of a Venezuelan gang, are facing potential criminal charges in connection with the violent abduction and beating of a couple at an apartment complex in a Denver suburb. Police in Aurora said Friday that eight of the suspects are being held by the federal Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agency after initially being detained by police. Another three are not in custody. Police say one of those in custody is a man who was among the six armed men seen knocking on an apartment door in a viral video from August.

