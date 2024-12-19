US diplomats and hostage envoy in Syria on first visit since Assad ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first U.S. diplomats to visit Syria since President Bashar Assad’s ouster earlier this month are in Damascus to hold talks with the country’s new leadership and seek information on the whereabouts of missing American journalist Austin Tice. The State Department said early Friday that the top diplomat for the Middle East Barbara Leaf, former special envoy for Syria Daniel Rubinstein, and the Biden administration’s chief envoy for hostage negotiations, Roger Carstens, are in talks with Syria’s interim leaders. Top of their agenda will be information about Tice. And they will push the principles of inclusion and rejection of terrorism that the administration says are critical for U.S. support for a new government.

