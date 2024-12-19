US carries out 25 executions this year as death penalty trends in nation held steady
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of executions in the U.S. remained near historic lows in 2024 and was mostly carried out in a small group of states. But the report by the Death Penalty Information Center also highlights that the death penalty remains entrenched in a small group of states. One of these states, Alabama, became the first to use nitrogen gas as an execution method. The center’s report was released on Thursday, the same day that Oklahoma conducted the nation’s 25th and final execution of the year. The report says four states carried out 76% of executions this year. In 2024, there were 26 new death sentences, marking the tenth consecutive year with fewer than 50 people sentenced to death.