The Latest: Spending plan collapses as Trump makes new demands of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. The sudden, new demands have sent Congress spiraling even as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays. Johnson is left to scramble ahead of a Friday deadline for keeping the government open.

