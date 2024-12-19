Millions of people may get expanded Social Security benefits. Who are they and how would it happen?
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 3 million people could receive a boost in Social Security payments under legislation that’s set for a final vote in the Senate. The Social Security Fairness Act would end longtime provisions that reduce the federal benefit for people who are also eligible for other pensions. The policies have heavily affected people who worked in state, local and federal government jobs, as well as teachers, firefighters and police officers, according to lawmakers and advocates. The bill has broad bipartisan support. The complex changes could create a backlog of cases that require individual review by a diminished federal workforce at the Social Security Administration.