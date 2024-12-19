Michigan school shooter loses bid to withdraw guilty plea in 4 deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has refused to allow a Michigan school shooter to withdraw his guilty plea to two dozen charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder. Ethan Crumbley’s appellate lawyers cited his mental health and other factors when he waived his right to trial and pleaded guilty to killing four students at Oxford High School in 2021. But Judge Kwame Rowe says Crumbley’s guilty plea was knowingly, voluntarily and accurately given. The judge also said he would not set aside Crumbley’s life prison sentence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.