Grizzlies make franchise-record 27 3s and rout Warriors 144-93, biggest win in NBA this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Santi Aldama had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with 27 3-pointers in a 144-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, the biggest win in the NBA this season.

Stephen Curry was held without a field goal and finished with two points for the Warriors, who took their worst loss since falling 140-88 at Boston on March 3 last season. Newly acquired point guard Dennis Schroder started alongside Curry and struggled in his Warriors debut, scoring five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Jake LaRavia scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 for the Grizzlies, who have won 11 of 13. Aldama and Luke Kennard (15 points) each made five 3s.

Brandin Podziemski finished with 21 points and Andrew Wiggins had 19 for the Warriors, who have lost eight of 10.

Takeaways

Warriors: Schroder and Curry shot a combined 2 of 19, missing all 10 3-pointers. Curry was 0 for 6 from beyond the arc and 0 for 7 overall. He made his only two free throws.

Grizzlies: Their previous record for 3s was 25 against Houston in 2023.

Key moment

Curry’s only highlight was a steal that gave him 1,500 for his career. He is one of five players with 24,000 points, 6,000 assists and 1,500 steals. The others are LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Key stat

In the first half, Memphis shot 51% from the field and 12 of 25 on 3s, while the Warriors shot 23% overall and 7 of 24 on 3s. That led to a 69-38 lead for Memphis at halftime. The Grizzlies finished 27 of 48 (56.3%) beyond the arc.

Up next

Warriors: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Grizzlies: At Atlanta on Saturday night.

