Gisele Pelicot’s Australian supporters are moved that their French heroine wore an Aboriginal scarf

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A group of Gisele Pelicot’s Australian admirers say they’re moved that the victim in France’s notorious drugging-and-rape case has acknowledged her distant supporters Down Under by wearing a scarf adorned with Aboriginal art. The 71-year-old who refused to remain an anonymous victim wore the silk scarf several times during the court process in Avignon, including when 51 men were convicted and sentenced to prison for molesting her after she had been drugged by her former husband, Dominique Pelicot. Older Women’s Network chief executive Yumi Lee said on Friday the scarf was a 220 Australian dollar ($137) gift from a Sydney-based rights advocacy group. Lee said the group was “astounded, absolutely gobsmacked, honored” that Gisele Pelicot accepted the gesture of solidarity.

