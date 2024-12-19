France’s military is being ousted from more African countries. Here’s why

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — It’s been a tumultuous month for France and its relationship with former colonies in Africa, as its influence on the continent faces the biggest challenge in decades. Even as Paris was devising a new military strategy that would sharply reduce its permanent troop presence, two of its closest allies struck a double blow. Chad said it was ending defense cooperation to redefine its sovereignty. And Senegal’s new president said it was “obvious” that soon there wouldn’t be French soldiers there. It follows the ousting of French forces in recent years by military-led governments while powers like Russia gain influence on the continent.

