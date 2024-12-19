Beshear says food company to create 925 jobs in Kentucky, adding to the state’s economic momentum

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a food company has chosen the Bluegrass State for a facility that will employ more than 900 people. He said Thursday that the $69 million investment ranks as the fifth-largest jobs project since he took office in 2019. Beshear says an Australia-founded ready-meals business called Kitchen Food Co. will locate a prepared foods facility in Hopkinsville. He says that adds to another strong year of economic growth. Beshear says 2024 ranks as the fourth-best year in the state’s history for economic investment. Since he took office, the state has had some of its best years for securing private-sector investments.

