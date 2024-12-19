A power grab by Republicans in North Carolina becomes a referendum on democracy in the states

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats in North Carolina were celebrating big wins in the swing state after the November election, including victories for governor and other top statewide offices. But the political high didn’t last long. Republican lawmakers are stripping away these newly elected officials’ powers through a series of wide-ranging changes while anticipating they’ll lose their veto-proof majority next year. Critics say the moves were rushed through without any chance for public comment or analysis and undermine the will of the voters. But they have few options for undoing them, with Republicans controlling the legislature and having a majority on the state supreme court.

