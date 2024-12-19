76ers win city council nod to build $1.3B downtown stadium and leave South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have won city council approval for a $1.3 billion downtown arena despite vocal opposition from nearby residents. The City Council voted 12-5 Thursday to approve the project at a packed City Hall meeting. Owners of the NBA team hope to move in by 2031. Mayor Cherelle Parker says the entire city will benefit from what she called a “game-changing economic development project.” Supporters hope the 18,500-seat arena can help revive a distressed retail corridor that has struggled for years. But residents of the nearby Chinatown area and other opponents say he fight is far from over. They complain that the project will bring, noise, traffic and other problems to their neighborhood.

