The truth behind Santa Claus, as seen by grown-ups: To tell or not to tell?
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to Christmas, there’s no getting away from Santa Claus. He’s been the subject of poems and stories, movies and songs, invoked as the judge of naughty or nice, the recipient of countless cookies and glasses of milk to sustain him on his journey. For a lot of parents and other adults, perpetuating that Santa Claus is real is a chance to give young children a bit of holiday magic. Others, though, are more skeptical, raising concerns about parents lying to children and about some of the messaging in Santa’s story, such as the constant surveillance.