Police suspect a Utah father killed his wife and 3 kids, wounded a son, then killed himself

Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say they have no motive yet to explain why a man apparently killed his wife and three children before killing himself. Police said Wednesday the shooting apparently happened last weekend. A relative who hadn’t heard from the family prompted police to find the bodies Tuesday. A surviving 17-year-old boy has a severe head wound. Those killed include the 38-year-old mother found upstairs in a bed with the bodies of her nine- and two-year-old daughters. The 42-year-old father was found dead in a downstairs living room with the body of his 11-year-old son and a gun nearby. This is the 38th mass killing in the United States this year.

