Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reveals another $2 billion in donations in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott acknowledged $2 billion in 2024 donations in a blog post on Wednesday, bringing the total she’s given away since 2019 to $19.2 billion. It is the fifth year of Scott’s philanthropic largess, in which she has moved big grants with no strings attached to over 2,450 nonprofits. She also gave repeat gifts to several organizations — something of a new development in her giving. In 2024, Scott also awarded grants to nonprofits through an application process for the first time. In March, she announced $640 million to more than 360 nonprofits.

