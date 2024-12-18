Jay-Z’s lawyers challenge rapper’s inclusion in rape lawsuit after accuser’s TV interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s lawyers are asking a judge to speedily extract the rapper from a lawsuit in which a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when she was 13. The unidentified woman recently added Jay-Z to her lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court. In a court filing Wednesday, the lawyers cited a recent television interview in which the woman acknowledged inconsistencies in her story. The woman says she was attacked by the two in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.