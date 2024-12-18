Gov. Andy Beshear says Democrats should set partisanship aside, work to meet people’s needs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Democrats should think less about partisan politics and more about meeting people’s needs. Beshear touted the strategy for coming back from last month’s election losses in an interview with The Associated Press. Beshear has won three statewide elections in deeply red Kentucky and is mentioned as a potential presidential contender in 2028. He said Wednesday the party should work on things like good-paying jobs, health care, schools, roads and public safety. Beshear is chair-elect of the Democratic Governors Association for 2026, when a majority of states will elect governors. He hopes to be “a reasonable, common-sense, common-ground voice” for the party.

