Fred Lorenzen, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and the 1965 Daytona champion, dies at 89

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fred Lorenzen, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and the 1965 Daytona champion, died Wednesday. He was 89. NASCAR released a statement saying Lorenzen had died. A cause of death wasn’t given, but Lorenzen had been in declining health for years. In 1998, he was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers. Lorenzen battled dementia in his later years and pledged his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The Elmhurst, Illinois, native was one of NASCAR’s first stars to hail from outside the sport’s Southern roots.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.