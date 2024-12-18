Fashion influencer Matilda Djerf apologizes following report she created a toxic workplace

A popular social media influencer has issued an apology after a Swedish tabloid published a report saying she created a work environment filled with fear and psychological pressure at her fashion brand. Matilda Djerf said in an Instagram post that she was “genuinely sorry” to anyone she has “hurt or let down” following the report last week by Aftonbladet. The tabloid reported that it spoke with 11 anonymous former and current workers of Djerf’s fashion brand, Djerf Avenue. Several of them told the tabloid they experienced panic attacks, anxiety and sleep problems while working at the company. One employee also said Djerf had installed her own toilet that could only be used by her and “her favorites.”

