Chargers aim to get back on track as they host surging Broncos on Thursday

Denver (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime Video

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Broncos 11-3; Chargers 9-5.

Series record: Broncos lead 72-56-1.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Broncos 23-16 in Denver on Oct. 13.

Last week: Broncos beat Indianapolis 31-13; Chargers lost to Tampa Bay 40-17.

Broncos offense: overall (22), rush (20), pass (23), scoring (T-10).

Broncos defense: overall (8), rush (5), pass (T-16), scoring (T-1).

Chargers offense: overall (26), rush (T-22), pass (25), scoring (19).

Chargers defense: overall (15), rush (19), pass (10), scoring (T-1).

Turnover differential: Broncos plus-5; Chargers plus-11.

Broncos player to watch

LB Nik Bonitto has scored a defensive touchdown in back-to-back weeks. A second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2022, Bonitto is having a breakout season. He has 11 1/2 sacks and has already tied his mark of 20 quarterback hits he had last season.

Chargers player to watch

WR Ladd McConkey returned from knee and shoulder injuries to have five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers. The Chargers lack of notable skill players has been an issue all season, but it has been magnified since top RB J.K. Dobbins hurt his knee in late November, so McConkey’s presence gives the offense someone to go to.

Key matchup

Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. Broncos pass rush. Los Angeles has scored 17 points in each of its past three games, so Herbert might have to start taking more risks to generate offense. That could be a tough proposition against Denver and its league-leading 49 sacks. Maintaining balance between ball security and creating big plays will be harder this time versus Bonitto and fellow LB Jonathon Cooper (eight sacks).

Key injuries

Broncos CB Riley Moss (knee) isn’t expected back for another week, but the Broncos got good news with star CB Patrick Surtain II’s sprained right ankle this week. Surtain was a full participant in practice and was walking without a limp. DE John Franklin-Myers (foot) was the only Bronco who missed Tuesday’s practice where DT D.J. Jones (finger), RB Jaleel McLaughlin (thigh) and Moss were all limited. … Herbert (ankle) has been limited in the buildup but should play. However, the short prep week is likely to leave the Chargers without several notable players, including TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Cam Hart (concussion) and OL Zion Johnson (ankle).

Series notes

The Chargers’ win at the Broncos in Week 6 ended a three-game losing streak in the series. … Denver is 1-3 against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, picking up a 24-7 victory on Dec. 10, 2023. … Four of the past five games between the Broncos and Chargers have been decided by one score.

Stats and stuff

The Broncos have clinched their first winning record since 2016 and a win Thursday night would end an eight-year playoff drought. Their most recent postseason appearance was a triumph in Super Bowl 50. This is the longest a team that won the Super Bowl waited to return to the playoffs. … QB Bo Nix is coming off his first three-interception performance, but he rallied the Broncos to a 31-13 win over the Colts last week after Denver’s offense produced just seven points in its first nine possessions. … The Broncos’ 336 points are their most through 14 games in 10 years. … Bonitto is the first Broncos defender since DB Billy Thompson in 1973 to have a defensive score in back-to-back games. He is also the first NFL linebacker since 2012 to have a defensive TD in consecutive games. … S Brandon Jones grabbed his third interception last week, which is a career high for the fifth-year pro. With three interceptions and 91 tackles, Jones is one of two players with three-plus picks and at least 85 tackles this season. Carolina’s Xavier Woods (three, 96) is the other. … The Chargers allowed 27 points in the second half against the Buccaneers, more than they have allowed in 11 games this season. … The offense wasn’t much better, finishing with 64 yards on 23 plays (2.78 yards per play) and four first downs in the second half. … After being sacked 15 times in the first seven games of the season, Herbert has been dropped 23 times in the past seven. That includes taking 15 sacks in the past four games. … Los Angeles is 8-11 playing on Thursdays, including three straight losses. … McConkey has at least five receptions and 50 yards in each of his past four appearances and has done it seven times total in his strong rookie season. … OLB Tuli Tuipulotu has a half sack in three games this month after getting six in five November games.

Fantasy tip

Outside of McConkey and PK Cameron Dicker, it would be difficult to suggest any other Chargers are worth using in fantasy this week. Herbert is averaging 193 yards passing over his past four games, and the run game has struggled.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL