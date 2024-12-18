An arson attack targets a Montreal synagogue and a nearby Jewish office building is damaged

MONTREAL (AP) — An arson attack is suspected to have targeted a synagogue in a Montreal suburb, the second time it was hit by an incendiary device in a little more than a year. A police spokeswoman says Montreal police received a 911 call shortly before 3 a.m. about a fire at the Congregation Beth Tikvah on the island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found an incendiary device at the scene, a smashed window and a damaged door. A few hours later, police noticed a similarly smashed window and a damaged glass door at the nearby building belonging to the West Island office of the Federation CJA, a building frequented by the city’s Jewish community.

