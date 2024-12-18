Airstrikes target Yemen’s rebel-held capital after Houthi attack targets Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A series of intense airstrikes shook Yemen’s rebel-held capital, shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel. It wasn’t immediately clear who launched the strikes early Thursday on Sanaa, which the Houthis have held for over a decade. American forces have launched a series of strikes on the Houthis over nearly a year due to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor. U.S. military officials did not acknowledge a request for comment. The strikes happened just after the Israeli military said its air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the country’s territory.

