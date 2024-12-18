5 suspected militants killed in Kashmir fighting, Indian military says

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military says government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed five suspected militants in a gunbattle. Soldiers and police launched a joint operation on Thursday after receiving a tip that rebels were hiding in a village in southern Kulgam district. The militants opened “indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire” at the raiding troops, leading to a gunbattle, the Indian military said in a statement. Five militants were killed in the fighting and two soldiers were injured. Troops continued to search the area. There was no independent confirmation of the battle. India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

