Who wants a pig organ? Patients sick and tired of waiting years for a transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — People worried they’ll never get a scarce human transplant want to know when they might get a pig kidney instead. They call and email NYU Langone Health and Massachusetts General Hospital. Researchers are gearing up as two companies, United Therapeutics and eGenesis, aim to begin the world’s first formal studies of pig-to-human transplants in 2025. So far emergency transplants haven’t yielded survival past two months — although a woman transplanted last month so far is faring well. But some patients are eager to volunteer.

