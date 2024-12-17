US shows off $1 billion Mexico City embassy after years of delays

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has dedicated its more than $1 billion new embassy in Mexico, some two years after it was scheduled to be completed. Outgoing U.S. Amb. Ken Salazar said Tuesday that the largest embassy the U.S. has in the world “highlights the singular relationship between our nations and countries.” The government broke ground on the new embassy in February 2018. The U.S. will leave its current building on the Mexican capital’s grand Paseo de la Reforma boulevard, which has been a regular site of marches and protests over the years.

