TikTok being investigated after suspected meddling in Romania’s presidential election

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators are investigating whether TikTok breached the bloc’s digital rulebook by failing to deal with risks to Romania’s presidential election. The vote was thrown into turmoil over allegations of electoral violations and Russian meddling. The European Commission is escalating its scrutiny of the popular video-sharing platform after Romania’s top court canceled results of the first round of voting that resulted in an unknown far-right candidate becoming the front-runner. TikTok said Tuesday that it has provided the Commission with extensive information on its efforts, and has transparently and publicly detailed its actions.

