Tennessee DA faces charge after firing at fugitive and hitting a home with family inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee is facing a reckless endangerment charge after shooting a gun several times at a fugitive and hitting a home that had a woman and her three children inside. On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the grand jury charge against District Attorney Chris Stanford. His district covers Van Buren and Warren counties. The indictment says that as the incident unfolded in Smithville on Nov. 21, a bullet Stanford shot from his handgun went through a front porch patio chair, through an exterior wall and into the living room wall of the home. A message left with the district attorney’s office was not immediately returned Tuesday.

