RFK Stadium site provision included in federal spending bill, a win for the Commanders and NFL

The Washington Commanders are another step closer to the possibility of returning to the franchise’s old home in the nation’s capital. A provision to transfer the land that is the site of the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia is included in Congress’ short-term spending bill, which is expected to pass. It’s a significant victory for the organization and the NFL after controlling owner Josh Harris and Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbied lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act. The Commanders are considering places in the district, Maryland and Virginia to build a new stadium in the coming years.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.