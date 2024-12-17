PGA Tour to hire CEO to run expanding business. Jay Monahan stays on as commissioner

The PGA Tour is hiring a CEO for the first time. Commissioner Jay Monahan has told his staff it’s part of a plan to help grow business opportunities for the tour. This comes after a year in which Strategic Sports Group invested $1.5 billion into PGA Tour Enterprises with the possibility of doubling that. And the tour continues to negotiate with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf about becoming a minority investor. Monahan remains as commissioner of the PGA Tour. He also is part of the search committee led by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

