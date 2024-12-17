Opposition growing in Boston over plan to renovate historic stadium for women’s professional soccer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is planning to renovate a crumbling stadium in one of the city’s most diverse neighborhood for its new professional women’s soccer team. The nearly $200 million project is expected to start in the coming weeks and has the support of Mayor Michelle Wu. She argues the public-private partnership — the soccer team is covering half the cost – is the best way to renovate the nearly 75-year-old stadium located in the city’s largest park. But opponents, including residents living around the stadium, worry fans attending games will create traffic and noise problems. They also argue the deal will limit the public’s access.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.