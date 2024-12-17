Hyder’s 29 help Cal Poly down Denver 95-94 in OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder scored 29 points as Cal Poly beat Denver 95-94 in overtime on Tuesday.

Hyder also contributed five rebounds for the Mustangs (6-7). Owen Koonce added 21 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Mac Riniker shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and four steals.

Nicholas Shogbonyo led the Pioneers (6-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. DeAndre Craig added 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Denver. Sebastian Akins had 21 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.