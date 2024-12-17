From Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to a new hockey league, women’s sports had a pivotal year

Record numbers of basketball fans filled arenas to watch the rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese unfold. Simone Biles captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coco Gauff made women’s tennis history. It was all part of a pivotal year for women in sports, both financially and culturally, and after a steady rise in popularity and reach over the past few years, the women’s game is more valuable than ever. The WNBA had one of its most successful seasons ever, and new leagues and athletes in other sports have been able to capitalize on that momentum.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.