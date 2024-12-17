Attack on 2 apparent Venezuelan migrants in Denver area seems gang-related, police chief says

DENVER (AP) — Police say over a dozen people tied up and terrorized a man and woman at a crime-riddled suburban Denver apartment in what’s being described as an apparent gang-related attack on two Venezuelan immigrants. Authorities say the apartment complex was the scene of a viral video that led now President-elect Donald Trump to make an unsubstantiated claim that Aurora had been taken over by a Venezuelan gang. Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain says the city east of Denver is not gang-infested. But he also said there’s a “high assumption” that those responsible are affiliated with a Venezuelan gang. Fourteen people have been detained, and Chamberlain says all involved are most likely from Venezuela.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.