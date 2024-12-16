Venezuela says about a fourth of people detained in post-election crackdown granted prison release
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says toughly a fourth of the people detained in Venezuela during the civil unrest that followed the July presidential election have been granted prison release orders. Attorney General Tarek William Saab in a statement posted on Instagram said a review of cases linked to the unrest resulted in 533 release “measures sought” by his office and “agreed” by the judicial system. It was not immediately clear how many of those orders have been executed. President Nicolás Maduro ordered the review amid increasing pressure from the international community for the repression campaign his government unleashed after the election, including the arrests of over 2,000 people.