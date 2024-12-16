Two charged in connection with Iran drone strike that killed 3 US troops in the Middle East

BOSTON (AP) — Two men, including a dual Iranian American citizen, have been arrested on charges that they exported sensitive technology to Iran that was used in a drone attack in Jordan that killed three American troops early this year and injured dozens of other servicemembers. Officials said the pair were arrested after FBI specialists who analyzed the drone traced the navigation system to an Iranian company operated by one of the defendants, who relied on technology funneled from the U.S. by his alleged co-conspirator. The criminal case in federal court in Massachusetts charges the men with export control violations. Their arrests were announced by the Justice Department on Monday.

