The US Census Bureau is adding refugees to its immigrant count

The U.S. Census Bureau is changing how it counts international migration in its annual population estimates. Officials said Monday that the bureau will add a large share of humanitarian immigrants to its calculations to better reflect the influx of refugees to the United States this decade. The change will be incorporated into 2024 estimates being released later this week. The estimates being released Thursday will show how the populations of the United States and each of the 50 states changed this year. The Census Bureau’s annual calculation of how many international migrants entered the country in the 2020s has been lower than the numbers of other federal agencies.

