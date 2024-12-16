Supreme Court declines appeal from Peter Navarro; Trump White House aide to return after prison term

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned back an appeal from Peter Navarro, the former Trump White House official who is set to return in his second term after serving prison time on contempt of Congress charges. The appeal comes after the Justice Department sued Navarro, saying he had presidential records on an unofficial email account he used during his previous White House tenure. Navarro served as a trade adviser during Donald Trump’s first term and is set to return as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing after serving a four-month prison term for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.