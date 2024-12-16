Rescuers in Italy working to free cave explorer trapped underground

MILAN (AP) — A major rescue operation is underway northeast of the Italian city of Bergamo to free a woman considered an expert spelunker who was trapped while exploring a cave with eight others. Ottavia Piana, is blocked in a deep inside the Bueno Fonteno cave, where temperatures are low and humidity is high. Piana was injured after falling some 16 feet Saturday evening during an expedition to map an uncharted branch of the cave but rescuers said she is alert and responsive. Rescuers reached her late Sunday and have used small explosives in an attempt to breach the last 100 yards to get to her.

