Notorious drug lord Osiel Cárdenas returned to Mexico after US sentence, is quickly re-arrested

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Notorious drug lord Osiel Cárdenas has been returned to Mexico after serving a U.S. sentence and was quickly re-arrested and sent to a maximum security prison to face Mexican charges. There had been nervousness about the impending return of Cárdenas, who once led the feared Gulf cartel in northeastern Mexico before he was arrested and extradited to the United States in 2007. The U.S. Homeland Security Department confirmed in its social media accounts Monday that Cárdenas had been returned after serving 14 years in U.S. custody. A Mexican federal official said he had immediately been taken into custody in Mexico on drug, organized crime and money laundering charges.

