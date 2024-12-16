Missouri’s death row had nearly 100 inmates in the 1990s. Now, it has eight

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s status as one of the most active death penalty states is about to change for one simple reason: The state is running out of inmates to execute. The lethal injection of Christopher Collings on Dec. 3 left just eight men on Missouri’s death row. By contrast, nearly 100 people were living with a death sentence three decades ago. Missouri isn’t alone. Across the nation, the number of people awaiting the ultimate punishment has declined sharply over the past three decades. There are several reasons. Prosecutors are hesitant to take on the expense of a capital case. The Supreme Court has banned execution of those who were minors at the time of the crime, and the mentally disabled.

