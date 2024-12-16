Judge denies ex-prosecutor’s motion to halt her misconduct trial in Ahmaud Arbery investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied a former prosecutor’s legal motion to halt her upcoming trial on charges that she interfered with police investigating the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. A senior judge on Monday rejected former District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s argument that the Georgia attorney general’s office should be disqualified from prosecuting her. Johnson’s lawyers argued the attorney general’s office has a conflict of interest because members of its staff are key witnesses. Arbery, who was Black, was fatally shot in February 2020 after being chased by armed white men in pickup trucks. The men giving chase included a former employee of Johnson’s. Johnson recused her office from the case, but prosecutors say she used her office to show favor toward Arbery’s killers.

