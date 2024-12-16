Indiana man who killed brother, 3 others will be put to death in state’s 1st execution in 15 years

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana (AP) — Indiana officials are set to carry out the state’s first execution in 15 years on a man convicted in the 1997 killings of four people, including his brother and his sister’s fiancé. Joseph Corcoran has been on Indiana’s death row since his 1999 conviction in the fatal shootings. Barring last-minute court action or intervention by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the 49-year-old Corcoran is set to receive a lethal injection before sunrise Wednesday at the state prison in Michigan City, Indiana. Earlier this year, Indiana’s governor announced the resumption of state executions after a yearslong hiatus marked by a scarcity of lethal injection drugs nationwide.

