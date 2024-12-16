Florida county poised to vote on financing for new $1.3B ballpark for the Rays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — After two costly delays, the Pinellas County Commission is set to vote on its share of financing for a new $1.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays ballpark. Rays officials say they’re confident of approval this time. The overall plan was approved by the county commission and city of St. Petersburg officials this summer, but votes on the funding for the deal have been repeatedly postponed. The St. Petersburg City Council voted earlier this month to approve its share of the bonds necessary to build the new 30,000-seat ballpark. Now it’s up to the county to decide Tuesday whether to ante up.

