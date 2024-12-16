Dolphins’ Grant DuBose has movement in extremities after scary hit to the head vs. Texans
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose remained in the hospital but had movement in all extremities after being stretchered off the field following a scary helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. In an update Monday morning, the Dolphins said DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight, and that initial tests revealed “positive results” following the collision. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by safety Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf.