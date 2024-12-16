Damaged Russian ships spilled an estimated 3,700 tons of oil in Kerch Strait, state media says

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state media say an estimated 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil has spilled into the Kerch Strait after two Russian ships were seriously damaged by stormy weather. The two ships, the Volgoneft 239 and the Volgoneft 212, were transporting roughly 9,200 tons of mazut, a heavy, low-quality oil product. Social media footage from the scene showed a black liquid rising among the waves. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said an emergency rescue operation was launched Sunday after the two ships sent distress signals and one tanker had its bow torn away. One sailor died as a result of the wreck.

