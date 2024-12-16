Are you catching holiday blues instead of cheer? Here are some ways to find peace
AP Health Writer
Experts say that the holidays can put a strain on your mental health. Sometimes it’s a a complicated relationship with family, or stress from an expensive holiday season. It’s important to remember that you’re not alone. Different strategies can help mitigate the holiday blues, from volunteering to drawing firm boundaries with family. You can also find ways to connect with people if you’re feeling lonely, like scheduling calls with friends and family.