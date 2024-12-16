Americans now paid to play in Ryder Cup with $200K stipend and $300K to donate to charity

Americans will be getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time. The PGA of America is announcing a new plan that gives each of the 12 players a $200,000 stipend. They also are awarded $300,000 to give to a charity of their choice. The $500,000 allocation is up from $200,000 that was designated only to their charities. The previous amount had been the same since 1999. That’s when the pay-for-play issue first came up. The PGA of America says it’s time for an upgrade. It says no player asked to be compensated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.